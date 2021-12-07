Steven D. Chamberlain, 69, St. Cloud

August 26, 1952 – December 1, 2021

Steven D. Chamberlain, age 69, of St. Cloud, MN died on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Military honors will be provided on Monday by the VFW Post 428.

Steven D. “Steve” Chamberlain was born on August 26, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN to Donald and Delores (Mason) Chamberlain. The family later moved to Mora, MN where he lived until enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1969, serving in the Vietnam War. The family has fond memories of Steve growing up fishing with a cane pole in Mill Pond near their home in Champlain, biking to the Anoka pool to swim, attending piano lessons and Cub Scout meetings as well as his love of making cookies.

Steve is survived by his step mom, Terri Chamberlain of Anoka, MN; siblings, Carol Dmytryszyn of Cambridge, MN, Mike Chamberlain of Anoka, MN, Brian (Deb) Chamberlain of Vadnais Heights, MN, and Mark (Brenda) Chamberlain of Abilene, KS; half brothers, Paul Chamberlain of Anoka, MN and David (Michele) Chamberlain of Woodbury, MN; half sisters, Robin (Brad) Sjodin of Mora and Francesca Livgard of Red Wing, MN; and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Donald Chamberlain and Delores Blesi.