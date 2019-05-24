Stephen Stumpf, 51, Royalton

November 14, 1967 - May 23, 2019



Stephen Stumpf, 51-year-old resident of Royalton died Thursday, May 23 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a short battle with aggressive melanoma. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Tuesday and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church.

Stephen was born November 14, 1967 in Little Falls to Melvin and Mary Ann (Scepurek) Stumpf. He attended primary school in Royalton and graduated from Upsala High School in 1986. In the spring of 1986, Stephen started working for Central Marble in Rice. In 1998, he started his own business, SS Express DJ Service, which he was still operating. Stephen enjoyed playing darts, fishing, music and hanging out with friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Ann Stumpf of Little Falls, MN; siblings, Jenny (Derek Eidenshink) Lowe of Swanville, MN, Debbie (Gary) Wenner of Royalton, MN, Charlotte (Randy) Bruns of Lester Prairie, MN, Allan (Pam) Stumpf of Royalton, MN; step children, Jeff Casler and Jenna Casler; nieces and nephews, Matthew (Crystal) Wenner, Michael (Amanda) Wenner, Samatha Koll, Nicholas Klitzke, Alexis, Reese, MaKenna, Emma, Lillie Wenner, Kalon Casler, Karmendie Casler and Sophia Bicondoa and many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin; brother-in-law, Jeff Lowe and a niece, Stephanie Koll