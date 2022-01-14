Stephen “Schmidty” R. Schmidt, 60, Avon

November 15, 1961 – January 10, 2022

The Mass of Christian burial, celebrating the life of Stephen “Schmidty” Schmidt, age 60 of Avon, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, January 17 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Stephen died on Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Sunday and again after 10:00 AM, Monday at the church in Albany. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Stephen was born November 15, 1961 in Melrose to Elmer and Marion (Wahnschaffe) Schmidt. He grew up in Albany where he lived most of his life. He married Cynthia Goebel on January 2, 1982 in Freeport. She died November 16, 1990. Stephen worked in the Warehouse for Fingerhut in St. Cloud. He enjoyed the outdoors, particularly hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church.

Stephen is survived by his children, Otto Schmidt, Avon; William Schmidt, Avon, Amy Schmidt, Albany; grandchildren, Madison Groover, Lunah Borst, Silas Borst; brother, Andy (Nancy) Schmidt, Crow Wing and Patricia Karsch, Avon and many extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Cynthia; his brothers and sisters, Marlene Knobloch; Ervin Schmidt, Wayne Schmidt, Glen Schmidt and Carol Christen-Karasch, nephew Eric Job.