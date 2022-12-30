Stephen P. Olson, 68, St. Cloud

February 24, 1954 - December 22, 2022

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Stephen P. Olson, age 68, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Stephen P. Olson (Steve) was born on February 24, 1954 to Donald and Theresa (Wagner) Olson of Saint Cloud, MN. He graduated from high school at Saint Cloud Technical High School in May, 1972. He went on to follow in his father’s footsteps as he joined the Armed Forces. On June 8, 1985, Steve married the love of his life, Laura Harter, in Kimball, MN. Together, they had 2 children Rebecca and Brian. Steve also had 3 granddaughters whom he loved dearly! Family and dear friends were everything to him! He was caring, loving, smart, funny, helpful, and was always that one person who was just a phone call away! He loved watching sports and playing cribbage/cards with friends and family. He was committed and devoted to spending time with family whether it included trips to the Minnesota Zoo, watching movies, helping with homework including for his grandkids, or going to his kids and grandkids school or athletic events. He was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, and grandpa or as they called him “Papa”. Steve may unfortunately no longer be physically with us, but he will forever be remembered and never forgotten!

Steve is survived by his wife, Laura Olson of St. Cloud; daughter, Rebecca Olson of Little Falls; son, Brian (Abbey) Olson of St. Cloud; granddaughters, Jessica, Sienna, and Brooklyn of Little Falls; mom, Theresa Olson of St. Cloud; sisters, Linda (Dave) Looney of Maple Grove, Catherine (Kit) Bertsch of St. Cloud; brothers, Kevin (Julie) Olson of International Falls, Mike (Nancy) Olson of Oakton VA, Mark (Kelly) Olson of Rosemount. Steve is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Donald Olson; and aunts and uncles.