Stearns License Centers Taking Walk-Ins for Tab Renewals

WAITE PARK / ST. CLOUD – Stearns County residents needing to renew their vehicle tabs no longer need to schedule appointments in advance.

Tab renewals are now available on a walk-in basis at both the County Service Center in Waite Park and the County Administration Center in downtown St. Cloud.

Walk-ins are for tab renewals only. All other services are still by appointment or by drop box, mail, online, or phone.

Services are also available at the County Service Center drive-thru. Hours are Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. and to 5:00 p.m. Due to high traffic in the drive-thru lane, customers are asked to be in line by 3:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the Stearns County website.