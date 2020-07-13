Stearns COVID Cases Rise, Death Totals Remain The Same For Weeks

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health saw another 499 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Sunday.

Statewide totals are now at over 42,000 positive cases of the virus and over 1,500 deaths.

Stearns County saw an increase of 14 new cases however, Stearns has not reported a new COVID related death in almost three weeks. In addition, Sherburne and Benton Counties added three more cases each.

MDH says there are 247 people hospitalized, with 114 in the ICU, both numbers are down from the day before.

There have now been 768,000 completed tests in Minnesota.