Stearns County Will Continue to Collect Donations

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County will continue to accept medical supplies donations throughout the duration of Minnesota's stay at home order.

County officials say there is still a need for items like surgical masks, N95 respirators, goggles, safety goggles, Powered Air Purified Respirators, face shields, home-made masks, and scrubs.

"We also have patterns on our website for making masks, face shields, and scrubs," said Erin Tufte with Stearns County Emergency Management. "We appreciate the support of the community, and all the people who are offering donations to support our healthcare facilities."

Residents who would like to donate are asked to call the Stearns/Benton County coronavirus hotline at 320-656-6625 or 1-877-782-5683, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and county employees will pick the items up.

The statewide stay at home order begins Friday at midnight and will remain in place through Friday, April 10.