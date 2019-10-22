Stearns County Wants Speed Study Near New Roundabout

Getty Images

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County will be asking the Minnesota Department of Transportation for another speed study.

County Engineer Jodi Teich says it's common practice anytime there is a major change to a roadway.

The study will look at the speed limit on County Road 4 between County Roads 120 and 133. A new roundabout was just completed at the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 120.

Teich says because of that roundabout, they're hoping MnDOT will extend the 40 mile-per-hour speed limit farther to the west so traffic approaching the roundabout from the west will have time to slow down. The current speed limit is 50 miles-per-hour.

The study will take several months to complete.

Filed Under: minnesota department of transportation, speed study, Stearns County
Categories: St. Cloud News
