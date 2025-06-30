The 4th of July weekend is a heavy travel weekend. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka joined me on WJON today. He says there are some simple tips for travelers...Drive at or below the speed limit, be aware of your surroundings, watch for construction zones and don't drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Enforcement of Lane Splitting/Filtering

A new Minnesota law for motorcycles allows for lane splitting and lane filtering. It takes effect Tuesday July 1. He says typically you see lane splitting/filtering in warm weather states like Florida, Texas or California. Soyka says it is designed to allow for motorcycles to move through congested traffic and avoid spending a long time on the hot pavement. He urges drivers to be aware of this new law and be aware of motorcycles around them.

Firework Safety

Before, during and shortly after the 4th of July many Minnesotans shoot off illegal fireworks. Soyka says they field numerous complaints of people shooting off fireworks. He says they do catch people doing this and issue them a citation and confiscate the remaining fireworks.

Stearns County Involvement in Manhunt

On June 14 and 15 Minnesota law enforcement were called upon to help track down the shooter of Minnesota lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman. Soyka says their agency offered protection to the 3 State Representatives who live in Stearns County. He says 2 Police dogs from Stearns County and their handlers aided in the finding of the suspect, Vance Boelter in rural Green Isle. He says law enforcement officials who led the investigation indicated these dogs and handlers played a key role in helping to find Boelter on June 15.

Soyka in Florida

Sheriff Soyka attended the National Sheriff Association Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last week. He says the conference included numerous meeting and seminars. Soyka says the event allows them to attend meetings or seminars that interest them. He says he got a lot out of it.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sheriff Soyka, click below.