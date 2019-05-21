Stearns County Transportation Tax Revenue Higher Than Estimates

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County will hold a public hearing in June to look at adding road construction projects to its program thanks to higher-than-anticipated sales tax revenue.

County Engineer Jodi Teich says after a year of collecting a quarter-percent local option transportation sales tax, they've raised approximately $1.4-million more than original estimates.

Minnesota Department of Revenue estimates indicated Stearns County would collect approximately $4.6-million per year, but Teich says it's slightly over $6-million in year one and trending in the same direction this year.

Teich says a public hearing is required by law if any changes to the sales tax projects arise.

There is no request for an increase, but rather to use the additional money that is coming in on other projects. Teich says the tax is still scheduled to sunset December 31st, 2022.

The public hearing is scheduled for the June 25th Board of Commissioners regular meeting.