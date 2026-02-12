Injuries Reported From A Two-car Crash In Stearns County
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 49 near Cold Spring.
Get our free mobile app
A 17-year-old girl from Glencoe was driving a car south on Highway 23 when it collided with a Jeep heading north that was attempting to turn left.
The 17-year-old was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 12-year-old girl from Glencoe, was not hurt.
The driver of the Jeep, 48-year-old Michael Vogt of Cold Spring, was not hurt.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by Cold Spring Police and Mayo Ambulance.
2026 Winter Olympians with ties to Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud