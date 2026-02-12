COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 49 near Cold Spring.

A 17-year-old girl from Glencoe was driving a car south on Highway 23 when it collided with a Jeep heading north that was attempting to turn left.

The 17-year-old was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 12-year-old girl from Glencoe, was not hurt.

The driver of the Jeep, 48-year-old Michael Vogt of Cold Spring, was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by Cold Spring Police and Mayo Ambulance.