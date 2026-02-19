UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snowfall reports are still coming in from the blizzard along the North Shore.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Huyck in Duluth says the 34-inch report from Hovland and 24 inches at Lutsen are from Wednesday afternoon:

"And that was while the heavier band of snow was still falling there. So unknown how much additional snow they've had. but I wouldn't be surprised if we add at least several more inches to that 34-inche total. And the same thing for a lot of stations along the North Shore there.

Ely, Chisholm,and Grand Rapids on the Iron Range reported nine inches.

Huyck says the conditions were right for heavy snow:

"We had a persistent east wind and very strong easterly wind coming off Lake Superior and so that really cranked up the terrain-forcing component of the snow production along the North Shore there."

He says folks will be digging out from that heavy snow today.

Top snowfall totals in northern Minnesota:

Hovland - 34"

Lutsen - 23.3"

Two Harbors - 18"

Grand Marais - 17.6"

Finland - 13"

Castle Danger - 12.6"

Wales - 11.5"

Top snowfall totals in southern Minnesota:

Savage - 7"

Granite Falls - 7"

Bloomington 6.5"

Shakopee - 6"

Apple Valley - 5.7"

Chanhassen - 5.7"

MSP Airport - 5.6"

Colder air returns just in time for the weekend. Our band of light snow from Wednesday is still lingering into the Thursday morning commute. Temperatures will continue to slide through Sunday.