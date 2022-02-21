Stearns County to Hold Redistricting Informational Session

WAITE PARK -- Stearns County is holding an information session on its responsibility to redraw the district boundaries for the county board of commissioners.

Tuesday's meeting will be held at the Stearns County Service Center at 3301 County Road 138 in Waite Park starting at 6:00 p.m.

County officials will give a brief overview of what the redistricting process will look like and you'll be allowed to provide opinions or comments.

You're asked to sign-up in advance to comment via email and comments will be limited to three minutes.

