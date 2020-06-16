Stearns County Taking Appointments for Driver’s License Renewals

WAITE PARK -- Stearns County residents can now make an appointment to renew their drivers license.

The Stearns County West License Center in Waite Park is now taking in person appointments for driver's license renewals only.

Appointments can be made online through the Stearns County website.

You're asked to bring all required documents to the appointment and masks are encouraged.

All other services are still asked to be done by phone, online, mail, drop box or drive-thru.

Governor Tim Walz has extended all driver's licenses that expired during the peacetime order until August 31st. The REAL ID deadline has been extended to October 1st, 2021.