Stearns County Takes Action on Penalty for Property Taxes

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County commissioners have unanimously approved waiving the penalty for 2nd half property taxes in 2020 until December 1st.

The county's Auditor-Treasurer's Office says due to the COVID-19 pandemic many businesses and other property owners are experiencing difficulty in making their payments by the October 15th and November 15th deadline.

However, to be eligible for the no penalty extension on the 2nd half tax payment, 1st half property taxes must be paid in full.

Currently, 884 parcels in Stearns County have not paid their 1st half property taxes.