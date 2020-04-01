Stearns County Starting Up Lights On Program

ST. CLOUD -- Drivers in Stearns County could be getting some help when it comes to fixing their car lights.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with five local auto shops to kick off their Lights On program on Wednesday.

The program was started and is funded by MicroGrants and allows deputies to issue fix-it vouchers instead of warnings or tickets to drivers who are stopped for broken headlights, taillights, brake lights, or turn signals.

The vouchers are good for a free light change at Albany Chrysler Dodge, McKays Dodge, Kia of St. Cloud, Schwieters Chevrolet, and Paynesville Chevrolet.

The sheriff’s office is one of 75 law enforcement agencies in Minnesota to participate in the Lights On program.

