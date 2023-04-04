Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Warns of New Phone Scam
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new phone scam that's circulating.
Get our free mobile app
Sheriff's Office dispatch has received multiple calls from citizens who say they've received a phone call from someone who says they are a Stearns County Sheriff's Sergeant.
The caller then asks for medical information, legal documents or tries to intimidate the victim about unpaid or past-due fines. The calls are a scam intended to gather personal information or money from their victims.
If you receive a call like this, never give out any personal information, hang up, and then call the sheriff's office.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- The Highway 23 North Gap Construction Project to Resume
- Highway 10/Highway 23 Construction Kick-Off Meeting
- St. Cloud Gearing Up for Busy Road Construction Season
- Highway 169 Construction Project in Elk River to Start Early
- St. Cloud Not at Significant Risk for Spring Flooding
9 Central MN Coffee Roasters to Support Your Caffeine Fix
6 of the Best Feelings You Only Get at the Start of a Minnesota Summer