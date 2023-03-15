Stearns County Sheriff Holds Hiring Event

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - If you’ve been considering a position with the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, this Saturday is your chance.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is holding an in-person hiring event this Saturday, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the St. Cloud Public Library.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions about working with the Sheriff’s Office.

The goal of the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department is to find candidates that reflect the population and communities it serves, so members of the Black/Indigenous People of Color communities are encouraged to attend.

Resources will be shared and food will be catered by African Yen Restaurant.

