Stearns County Service Center Drive-Thru to Reopen

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Service Center will resume drive-thru services Wednesday.

The drive-thru window will be open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Stearns County officials say staff will follow all social distancing rules, and customers should expect longer-than-average wait times.

All drive-thru services can also be completed online, by mail, or by using the drop boxes at the entrances of both the Service Center and the Administration Center in downtown St. Cloud.

Both centers are still unable to process driver’s licenses or passports until further notice.

Governor Walz has extended driver’s license expiration dates by 60 days, and the Real ID deadline has been extended to October 1, 2021.

To access Stearns County online services, visit their website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app