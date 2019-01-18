Stearns County Sees Jump in Medication Drop Off Box Use

ST. CLOUD -- With over 12 locations in Stearns County, the medication drop off system program is proving to be a success.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says last year the county received 6,665 pounds of unused medications. That total is about 500 pounds more than what was collected in 2017.

After medications are dropped off they are taken to the Pope/Douglas refuse burner. The sheriff's office says they make several trips to the burner throughout the year.

The goal of the program is to dispose of the unused medication so it doesn't end up in our lakes, streams or rivers.

For a list of medication drop off boxes follow the link below.