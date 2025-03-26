Stearns County Seeking Input on Justice Center Designs

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is holding some community engagement meetings on plans for a new Justice Center.

County commissioners and staff are looking for residents to attend one of the three open houses to provide feedback on the design concepts.

Residents will be able to speak one-on-one with commissioners and staff, view various plan designs, and experience a virtual walk-through of the designed facility.

All meetings will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The open houses will be at Cold Spring City Hall on April 1st, the Freeport Community Center on April 16th, and the St. Cloud Public Library on April 30th.

