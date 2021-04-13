Stearns County Resident Among 3 Reported COVID Related Deaths

ST. PAUL -- A Stearns County resident is one of three COVID-19 related deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

The resident was a person in their early 60s.

The county death total is at 217, while the state death toll is at 6,962.

State health officials say there were another 1,367 people who tested positive for the coronavirus.

To date, there have been over 545,500 people who tested positive for the virus in Minnesota.

The state has completed over 8.6-million COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.