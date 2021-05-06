Stearns County Resident Among 13 New COVID Related Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The state is reporting 13 more deaths from complications related to COVID-19 Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

One of those deaths was a Stearns County resident in the upper 70s. The statewide death total is now at 7,204.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there was also 1,661 new cases of the coronavirus.

In the tri-county area Stearns County reported 42 new cases, Sherburne County added 41 and Benton County had 12.

Over 584,200 people have tested positive for the virus in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.

To date, roughly 2.6-million people have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 2-million are fully vaccinated.