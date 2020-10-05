Stearns County Reports 42 New COVID-19 Cases, 982 Statewide

ST. PAUL -- There were 982 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday.

Locally, Stearns County had 42 new cases, Sherburne County had 17 and Benton County had 8.

Over 104,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota. Of that total, nearly 8,000 people have been hospitalized and over 2,100 in the ICU.

MDH says statewide over 2-million tests have been completed.