Stearns County Reports 2 More Deaths Related to COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- Seven more people have died from complications related to COVID-19 Monday according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Stearns County recorded two of those deaths, a person in their upper 70s and a person in their early 80s, bringing the county total to 31. A total of 2,151 people have died in Minnesota from the coronavirus.

MDH also reported another 1,150 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those numbers, Stearns County had 29 new cases, Sherburne County had 17 and Benton County had 10.

Over 114,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota since the pandemic began.