Stearns County Reminding Residents of License Center Options

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County's auditor-treasurer is reminding residents of the multiple ways they can have license center services completed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Randy Schreifels says walk-in services remain suspended, but there are multiple other ways to get what you need to be completed including, online, by phone, by mail, by dropbox, or drive-thru. As the lines for the drive-thru continue to grow, Schreifels is encouraging you to consider one of the other options.

In-person appointments are taken up to two weeks in advance for driver's license renewals, title transfers, and passports at either the downtown location or the Westside Service Center.

If you use the drive-thru, you must be in line by 3:00 p.m. to get services. The drive-thru hours at the Westside Service Center have been extended. The temporary extension is now 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Visit the Stearns County website to see the best way to complete the specific service you need.