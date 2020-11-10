Stearns County Closing License Centers for Changeover

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County will close its license centers for the next three days while the state of Minnesota replaces its license and registration program.

Wednesday through Friday, motor vehicle and driver's license services will be unavailable during the transition.

Online and dropbox services will be available for marriage licenses, birth and death certificates, and renewals and transfers of ATVs, snowmobiles, and boats.

Appointments for driver's licenses and title transfers will resume Monday. The drive-thru at the West Side Service Center will also reopen Monday.

Governor Walz has extended all driver's licenses that expired during the peacetime emergency until December 31st.