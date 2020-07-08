Driver’s License Knowledge Tests Available By Appointment Beginning Monday

ST. CLOUD —Minnesota residents will now be able to schedule appointments online to take their class D driver’s license knowledge tests.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services is discontinuing class D knowledge tests on a first-come-first served basis, and will now require appointments beginning Monday at all licensing centers, including St. Cloud.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie says demand for knowledge tests is high after eight weeks of closure for licensing centers.

“People have had to adjust their lives and schedules in order to arrive at exam stations early to try to take the knowledge test,” Corrie said. “We want to make things easier for Minnesotans and reduce the time they need to spend at exam stations.”

The online appointment scheduling tool will be available beginning Friday. Beginning Monday, exam stations will not accept walk-ins for class D knowledge tests.

Commercial knowledge testing and the motorcycle knowledge test will continue to be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Exam stations are only offering a certain number of knowledge tests at one time in order to maintain proper social distancing, and face masks are required.

To schedule an appointment, visit drive.mn.gov.