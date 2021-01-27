Officials Urge Drivers to Make License Renewal Plan

UNDATED -- Minnesotans with driver’s licenses or ID cards that expire as COVID-19 extensions come to an end will have options to renew online or in person.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division say around 300,000 Minnesota driver’s license and ID would have expired between March 13, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021 without the extension signed into law by Governor Tim Walz last year.

The expiration date on these cards was extended to March 31, 2021, and officials are urging cardholders to make a plan to renew their licenses or ID cards by March 31. Minnesotans with driver’s licenses or ID cards that will expire March 1 or later must renew by the expiration date listed on their card.

The state is mailing a renewal notice to every cardholder whose credential will expire March 31, 2021. Anyone who does not renew their driver’s license by their expiration date will lose their driving privileges until they renew.

Residents can renew their standard licenses or ID cards online if they don’t need to make any changes to their information. Anyone needing to make changes will be required to renew their card in person.

For more information on renewal requirements, visit the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division COVID-19 FAQ webpage.