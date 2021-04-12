Walz Announces Temporary Curfew for Several Metro Counties

ST. PAUL -- The Twin Cities metro area will be under curfew Monday night following the death of a man during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

Governor Tim Walz is implementing a temporary curfew in Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, and Ramsey counties from 7:00 p.m. Monday until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

During the curfew, people are not allowed to be on public streets or in public places. Exceptions include law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel, members of the news media, people traveling directly to or from work, people seeking emergency care, people who are homeless, and people traveling to or from religious services.

Earlier in the day, Walz deployed the Minnesota National Guard to the Twin Cities to assist state and local law enforcement agencies with riot control during protests in response to the death of Daunte Wright.

