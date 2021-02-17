Some Locations Offering Saturday Hours for License Renewal

UNDATED -- Minnesotans who need to renew their driver’s licenses or ID cards will have more opportunities to do so, starting this weekend.

The COVID-19 extension is set to expire on March 31st, but a number of exam stations across the state will be open on Saturdays from February 20th until March 27th from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. No appointments are required, and it will be first come first served.

You can also renew online or at other locations by pre-registering and scheduling an appointment.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says nearly 40,000 people have renewed their licenses in the last three weeks and an estimated 200,000 people still need to renew by the end of March.

Get our free mobile app