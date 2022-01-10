Flags at Half-Staff Tuesday to Honor St. Joseph Fire Captain

ST. PAUL -- American flags across the state will be flown at half-staff in honor of a central Minnesota firefighter.

Governor Tim Walz ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday to remember St. Joseph Fire Captain Andy Loso. He passed away in November at the age of 42 from a medical illness he got while in the line of duty.

Loso served with the St. Joseph Volunteer Fire Department for nearly 20 years.

