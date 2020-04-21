Teens Wait as Driving Academies Remain Closed During Pandemic

ST. CLOUD -- As young people navigate new online learning in school and a hold on spring sports and other activities, some are also having to wait for their chance to get a driver's license.

Driving academies in Minnesota are not deemed an essential business, so classes, behind-the-wheel and driver's tests are all on hold.

Dave Kleis owns Central Minnesota Driving Academy. He says those students who started the classes and behind-the-wheel will be given extra time to complete their requirements. He says most academies are putting students on a waiting list to complete their behind-the-wheel hours when they reopen.

Kleis says when they do reopen, they will be taking extra precautions for both teen drivers and the instructors. He says they will be cleaning and disinfecting more often and will follow all state guidelines.