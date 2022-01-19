We are all under some added stress because of this Worldwide pandemic. Add to that being cooped up for long periods of time with your significant other.

Making matters even worse, the stress of economic issues has added even more incentive to bail out of a marriage. First, for average income people, the stress of no money can bring out the worst in people.

But, another big one is with the wealthier among us. When a persons net worth dips, they may see it as a good time to end a marriage and avoid a large settlement.

“We’ve had an increased amount of calls in the past week from people seeking representation for divorce proceedings, a 50 percent increase, and I have been hearing the same from my colleagues at other firms.” according to New York City power divorce attorney, William D. Zabel.



Zabel, who has handled quite a few high profile divorces, explained “People who have enjoyed busy lives suddenly find themselves confined together, at a time of incredible anxiety.”

He added, “If wealthy people are looking for a rationale for divorce, an economic downturn is often a motivation — the net worth of the moneyed spouse is lower, and therefore a settlement could be lower. I anticipate there will be a number of high-profile divorce cases in the coming months.”.

