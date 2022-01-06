At least four breweries around Minnesota are have updated their COVID-19 protocols to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Wednesday, January 5 both Minneapolis and St. Paul announced a reimposing of mask mandates within city limits as an effort to quell the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Beginning Thursday, January 6 at 5:00pm, masks will be required within businesses and public places including U.S. Bank Stadium.

Some businesses, however, including a growing list of breweries have enacted their own COVID-19 protocols, including proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. At least three breweries in Minneapolis or St. Paul may turn away visitors who do not comply. They are:

Modist Brewing Co. -- Minneapolis

On Wednesday, January 5 Modist Brewing Company took to social media to share an update to their COVID-19 protocols. "As humans attempting to navigate this thing that all humans are currently enduring, we've updated our COVID-19/vaccination policies with the goal of keeping humans healthy and safe while visiting our taproom.⁠" All guests 18+ are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered by a provider within 72 hours of visiting.

Fair State Brewing Cooperative -- Minneapolis

Fair State Brewing was the first to update their COVID-19 protocols, announcing on December 3rd that they would require proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered by a provider within 72 hours of visiting the taproom. Unvaccinated guests or those who prefer not to gather indoors may drink on the patio outdoors without proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Dual Citizen Brewing -- St. Paul

Just days after Fair State's announcement, Dual Citizen Brewing followed suit with a similar COVID-19 protocol update of their own. All guests must show a bartender their proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result from a third-party testing provider. All staff will also be wearing masks when on duty, and unvaccinated employees will be required to provide negative test results on Mondays and Thursdays.

Lakes & Legends Brewing -- Minneapolis

Beginning Monday, January 10 Lakes & Legends Brewing in Minneapolis also began requiring a proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccinations. They're guidelines do not currently include exception for a negative COVID-19 test. This protocol is in addition to Minneapolis' mask mandate.

We'll keep this list updated as we learn of more breweries around Minnesota updating their COVID-19 protocols to include proof of vaccination or a negative test result.