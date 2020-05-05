Stearns County Developing Driver’s License Renewal Plan

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County continues to process license tabs, title transfers and DNR licenses by phone, on their virtual license center, through their drop boxes and at the West Side Service Center drive-thru.

However, renewing driver's licenses are on hold. Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says if your license is expiring, you have a 60-day grace period after the expiration date.

Once Governor Tim Walz lifts the Stay at Home order, Stearns County will have glass in place at the service counter and will take renewals by appointment only to reduce the number of people entering the county buildings.

Schreifels says all other license needs will continue to be processed as they are now.