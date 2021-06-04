Stearns County Announces License Center Changes

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is announcing a return to walk-in license renewals at both of their license centers.

County staff is encouraging you to still make an appointment to cut down on wait times, but both the Waite Park Service Center and the downtown St. Cloud License Center will take walk-ins starting Monday.

The walk-in renewals are available for car, boat, ATV, and snowmobile renewals.

The Waite Park Service Center also has drive-thru hours from 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday but cut-off times may apply for those waiting in line.

Appointments can be made at stearnscountymn.gov.