Stearns County Changing License Center West Drive-Thru Hours
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is changing the hours of the drive-thru services at the License Center West.
The drive-thru will no longer be open until 5:00 p.m. Starting on Monday, March 3rd, the drive-thru hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Services available at the License Center West drive-thru include motor vehicle and DNR renewals, and disability certificates.
Walk-in services at both license centers include all license and certificate services.
The county is reminding residents that the federal REAL ID deadline will begin on May 7th, 2025. You'll need a REAL ID, enhanced ID, or passport to board a plane, enter a federal building, or visit a military base.
Most Visited State Parks In Minnesota: Is Your Favorite in the List?
Gallery Credit: Shel B
6 Minnesota Motorcycle Photos from the Minnesota Historical Society
Gallery Credit: James Rabe
10 Dangerous Things to Say to a Minnesotan
Gallery Credit: Carly Ross