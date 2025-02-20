Stearns County Changing License Center West Drive-Thru Hours

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is changing the hours of the drive-thru services at the License Center West.

The drive-thru will no longer be open until 5:00 p.m. Starting on Monday, March 3rd, the drive-thru hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Services available at the License Center West drive-thru include motor vehicle and DNR renewals, and disability certificates.

Walk-in services at both license centers include all license and certificate services.

The county is reminding residents that the federal REAL ID deadline will begin on May 7th, 2025. You'll need a REAL ID, enhanced ID, or passport to board a plane, enter a federal building, or visit a military base.

