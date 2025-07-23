Minnesota&#8217;s Surge In Real ID Applications Leads To Long Waits

Minnesota’s Surge In Real ID Applications Leads To Long Waits

Photo Credit: Minnesota Department of Public Safety

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People applying for a new Minnesota driver's license are seeing significant delays in having their applications processed.

The Stearns County License Center says the Minnesota Department of Driver and Vehicle Services is still processing applications dated as far back as April 17th. The delays are being caused by the late rush to get Real IDs.

Anyone who has upcoming travel plans involving domestic air travel is encouraged to consider applying for a passport to avoid disruptions if their Real ID doesn't arrive on time. Passports are processed through the federal government and are not impacted by state driver's license delays.

Regular passport processing takes four-to-six weeks while expedited passports take two-to-three weeks.

Anyone with urgent travel needs and is unsure whether their credentials will arrive in time is urged to contact the Transportation Security Administration directly for options at airport screening and documentation.

