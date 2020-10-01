Stearns County Records 56 New COVID Cases, Over 1,000 Statewide
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw a spike in new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,066 new cases, with Stearns County having 56 cases, Sherburne County with 23 and Benton County with 11.
A total of 2,049 people have died from complications related to the coronavirus. MDH says there 13 more deaths yesterday with one in Sherburne County, a person in their early 90's, bringing their total to 15.
Over 100,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. About 7,700 of those cases required hospitalization, with just over 2,100 of them in the ICU, since the start of the pandemic.
