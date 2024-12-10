Stearns County Passes Cannabis Ordinances

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County has taken formal steps ahead of the retail cannabis launch in 2025.

County commissioners have approved two ordinances regulating cannabis businesses.

The first ordinance covers cannabis events, retail businesses, registration, and compliance. The second ordinance amends the county's land use and zoning to allow for licensed cannabis businesses.

Stearns County will allow one license for every 12,500 residents totaling 13 under the county's jurisdiction. Cities and townships can allow more retailers.

The new regulations will oversee the cultivation of cannabis, the manufacturing of cannabis products, and sales.

The two ordinances also address setbacks from schools, daycares, and parks as well as waste disposal, inspections, and compliance checks.

The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management will handle licensing.

For more information, visit the Stearns County website.

