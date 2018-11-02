Stearns County Offering More Opportunities for Absentee Balloting

ST. CLOUD-- If you would like to cast an absentee ballot, there is still plenty of time.

The Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer’s office has announced there will be additional hours at three locations where you can cast your votes in person.

The following locations will be open on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. and Monday until 5:00 p.m. for absentee voting:

Stearns County Administration Center

705 Courthouse Square

St. Cloud, MN 56303

Stearns County Service Center

3301 Co Rd 138

Waite Park, MN 56387

Melrose Area Community Service Center

114 1st Ave SW

Melrose, MN 56352