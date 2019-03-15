Stearns County Monitoring Roadways During Marty Parade

MARTY -- If you're heading to the annual Marty Parade Saturday make sure you look before you park.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office will be monitoring the roadway and shoulder conditions in the area, due to changing weather conditions and lots of cars parking along the shoulders of the road.

The Sheriff's office says they may restrict parking in the area, but will place signs in the affected area 24 hours in advance.

The St. Patrick's Day parade and festival in Marty has been a well-attended event in years past.