Stearns County Man Accused of Raping Underage Girl
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Holdingford man is accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl.
Police were called to St. Cloud Hospital on Sunday evening where the girl was undergoing a sexual assault examination.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the girl told the officer that she was raped by 19-year-old Benjamin Bienek.
The girl said Bienek was staying at her residence Saturday night and she awoke in the middle of the night to find Bienek on top of her raping her. The victim said she told Bienek no and tried to fight him off but he pinned her down and continued to assault her.
Police arrested Bienek and interviewed him. They say Bienek did not deny sexually assaulting the girl, but said he was too drunk to remember anything.
