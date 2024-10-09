Stearns County Man Accused of Raping Underage Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Holdingford man is accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl.

Police were called to St. Cloud Hospital on Sunday evening where the girl was undergoing a sexual assault examination.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the girl told the officer that she was raped by 19-year-old Benjamin Bienek.

The girl said Bienek was staying at her residence Saturday night and she awoke in the middle of the night to find Bienek on top of her raping her. The victim said she told Bienek no and tried to fight him off but he pinned her down and continued to assault her.

Police arrested Bienek and interviewed him. They say Bienek did not deny sexually assaulting the girl, but said he was too drunk to remember anything.

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today. Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis

’80s Foods We Wish They Still Made If you grew up in the 1980s, you surely have fond memories of these popular (now discontinued) snacks.