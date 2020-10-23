Stearns County Looking for Ski Patrol Volunteers

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Parks Department is looking for people to help patrol the ski trails this winter.

Sign up for cross-country ski patrol volunteers opened up Friday. Volunteers are needed to ski the trails, report on the trail conditions including damage or problems, and pass along information to other skiers.

Groomed ski trails are located at Kraemer Lake-Wildwood County Park, Mississippi County Park, Quarry Park, and Warner Lake.

There will be a short orientation for all volunteers and anyone who patrols for two two-hour shifts will get a free Quarry Park annual sticker. Ski patrol season starts on December 1st and runs through February 28th.