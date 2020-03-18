Stearns County License Centers, Treasurer’s Office Closed

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County has closed its two license centers and Treasurer's Office to foot traffic effective Wednesday.

Officials say the closure is to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The drive-thru at the Service Center in Waite Park will remain open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Passports and driver's license services are not available during this time.

You can also conduct your business online if it is urgent.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app