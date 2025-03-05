Stearns County Jury Convicts St. Cloud Man of Murder

Stearns County Jury Convicts St. Cloud Man of Murder

Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County jury has found a St. Cloud man guilty of murder for the shooting death of a Buffalo man in 2023.

Jurors have convicted 27-year-old Deionte Parker of one count of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 700 block of 6th Avenue South in the early morning hours of October 22nd, 2023. When police arrived, they found several people at the home.

Authorities say a disagreement during the gathering at the home led to the shooting. The victim, 34-year-old Antonio Harris Jr. of Buffalo, died at the scene. Two other shooting victims, a 26-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, were treated and released from St. Cloud Hospital.

A second man, 29-year-old Antoine Williams is charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun for allegedly providing Parker with the gun used in the shooting.

Parker will be sentenced on April 15th.

 

