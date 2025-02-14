Stearns County Jury Convicts Man of Sexually Abusing Young Girl

Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County jury has found a man accused of sexually abusing a pre-school-aged girl guilty on one of the charges.

After a two-day trial, 36-year-old Aaron Michael Edberg has been convicted on one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a time between 2020-2021 when he lived with the victim and her mother in Eden Valley.

The girl reported the abuse to a teacher in December 2023 after they had moved out of Minnesota. Court records show the girl underwent a forensic interview at a Children's Advocacy Center in California in early 2024.

The victim told investigators Edberg made her perform sex acts on him multiple times in the home they shared. The girl told investigators the incidents happened when she was four and five-years-old.

No sentencing date has been set yet.

 

