Stearns County Judge Sentences St. Cloud Man for Murder

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud man for the shooting death of a Buffalo man in 2023.

The judge has sentenced 27-year-old Deionte Parker to 40 years in prison after he was found guilty of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Parker gets credit for serving more than a year in the county jail.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 700 block of 6th Avenue South in the early morning hours of October 22nd, 2023. When police arrived, they found several people at the home.

Authorities say a disagreement during a house party led to the shooting.

The victim, 34-year-old Antonio Harris Jr. of Buffalo, died at the scene. Two other shooting victims, a 26-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, were treated and released from St. Cloud Hospital.

A second man, 29-year-old Antoine Williams is charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun for allegedly providing Parker with the gun used in the shooting.

Stearns County Jail Antoine Williams -- Stearns County Jail loading...

