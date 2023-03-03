Stearns County Judge Sentences Man for Raping Young Girls

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man formerly of Eden Valley has been sentenced for sexually molesting three young girls over multiple years.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 43-year-old Casimiro Sosa Saavedra of Las Vegas, Nevada to 24 years in prison. He gets credit for having already served approximately one year and seven months in the county jail.

Sosa Saavedra was found guilty of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims under 16 and involving multiple acts over time on January 11, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint, the girls, ages 12, 10, and 7 were brought to St. Cloud Hospital for sexual assault exams in August of 2021. The mother believed Sosa Saavedra had been abusing them.

Get our free mobile app

Court records show the two older girls tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease and all three recounted events when Sosa Saavedra performed various sex acts on them when they were as young as seven-years-old.

The oldest girl said the abuse started with her in 2015 and had taken place at two separate homes, one in Waite Park and one in Eden Valley.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep